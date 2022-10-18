Position Summary



$95,177-$107,129 (dependant on experience) pus 10.5% Superannuation

Two Permanent Opportunities with Aboriginal Melbourne



We are the City of Melbourne, a City of possibility and place to be bold and inspirational.

We are rapidly transforming to meet the evolving challenges faced by a global city. With a vision of being a leading organisation for a leading capital city, our mission is to create positive impact for our community. Each day, we work with passion and purpose so that together we achieve incredible things.

Together we Make the Difference



How this position will Make the Difference to City of Melbourne…

The Policy Officer, Aboriginal Melbourne, works very closely with the Head of Strategy, Policy and Programs to develop a range of policy and program responses to deliver the Council Plan and Reconciliation Action Plan. The Policy Officer is expected to contribute to research, analyse and evaluate a wide range of information, options and other data to develop policy positions and programs responses across Aboriginal Melbourne and the CoM. The position will contribute to program design and evaluation.

The Policy Officer’s activities will contribute to ensuring CoM achieves its strategic direction as set out in the Council Plan and Branch Plan by contributing to researching, recommending, planning and implementing key policy positions and programs for the CoM to achieve its organisational strategy. This in turn supports CoM in its contribution to the self-determination of the Victorian Aboriginal Community.

Aboriginal Melbourne works as a single team, with our people allocated to ensure that the people with the necessary skills are assigned to projects to increase the desired strategic outcomes. This means that team members can be moved between projects depending on the need of the project. Policy Officers will work with other team members to deliver projects.



What you will bring…

Ability to demonstrate and display City of Melbourne Values – accountability, integrity, courage, respect for self and others, and striving for excellence

Degree or Diploma qualification in economic strategy, procurement, economic strategy, management or other relevant field and/or significant experience with lesser formal qualifications

Demonstrated understanding of Aboriginal, social, and commercial procurement processes, although does not need to be a procurement professional

Demonstrated understanding and applied knowledge of the Aboriginal values of self-determination and community-control, and how these values can and should be embedded within the organisation’s procurement and economic development programs

Demonstrated strong communication and facilitation skills able to be applied to a diverse range of key internal and external stakeholders

Skill to communicate within the organisation the mutually-beneficial value of identifying, engaging and investing in Aboriginal businesses

Experience with providing professional and technical training using a broad range of media and IT software

Strong multi-project management and people management skills

Working knowledge for developing and implementing Aboriginal economic development strategies

Strong, culturally-appropriate program evaluation knowledge and skills

Able to identify and develop evidence-based, culturally relevant procurement and economic development models that build capacity of Aboriginal businesses and communities



By joining us, you will become part of a remarkable team who work in a constructive and inclusive culture to shape the future of this city. Together, we champion difference, celebrate achievement and recognise positive impact.



To view the physical requirements of this position, please see below under Position Information.

How to apply…

As part of the online application form you are required to: attach your resume

attach a separate cover letter, responding to the selection criteria (no more than two pages), as listed above under ‘What you will bring…’

Please address your covering letter to Jason Eades, Director-Aboriginal Melbourne

Applications will be accepted up until 11:45pm Tuesday 18 October, 2022.

For those interested in working with us, the City of Melbourne offers a great range of benefits. If you have any questions, or for more information, please contact careers@melbourne.vic.gov.au

City of Melbourne conducts a safety screening process for all employees including a Police and Working with Children Check. For information about the broader collection and use of personal information by the City of Melbourne, please refer to our Privacy Policy

City of Melbourne is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity. Our commitment is for our people to be safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best. As an equal opportunity employer, we encourage applications from people regardless of their gender identity and expression, ethnicity, cultural background, sexual orientation, disability and age. We look for the right values, skills and knowledge to build our capabilities so that we can best deliver for our community.

City of Melbourne recognises the value of the diversity and strength of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures to the heritage of all Australians and encourages Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to apply. If you have any questions, please contact careers@melbourne.vic.gov.au

