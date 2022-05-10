Position Summary

$133,471-$150,220 (based on experience) plus 10% Superannuation

Permanent Opportunity

We are the City of Melbourne, a City of possibility and place to be bold and inspirational. We are rapidly transforming to meet the evolving challenges faced by a global city.

How this position will Make the Difference to City of Melbourne…

The Aboriginal Melbourne Branch is a team of subject matter experts that provide deep insight and knowledge to support the delivery of the City of Melbourne’s commitment that Aboriginal voices and aspiration is embedded in our core business and decision making at every level. We strive for reconciliation, recognition, respect and truth telling at every level. The City of Melbourne has a collective vision in which Melbourne is an Aboriginal City where we govern with our Traditional Custodians and we all have a shared commitment towards treaty, justice and reconciliation with our First Peoples. As a Branch we work with traditional owners, residents, visitors, agencies, State Government, business and not-for-profit organisations to deliver strategies, initiatives, programs and services that deliver a city with an Aboriginal focus.

The Manager Programs and Social Inclusion forms part of the leadership team from the Aboriginal Melbourne Branch. Through a collaborative working style, the role's primary focus is on developing and implementing a range of strategic initiatives and programs with a focus on economic and social inclusion.



What you will bring… (Selection criteria)

Required Knowledge, Competencies and Experience

All CoM People Leaders will demonstrate: The City of Melbourne considers that being Aboriginal is a genuine occupational requirement for this position under s28 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic).

Leadership capability including leading by example and consistently working towards a constructive culture.

Ability to articulate and demonstrate benefits of positive culture and values.

Demonstrated experience in leading a team to achieve high performance outcomes with coaching skills to develop team capabilities, team cohesion and the ability to effectively manage conflict and under performance.

Analytical and lateral thinking skills and the ability to take the initiative, drive change and implement innovations

Inter-personal, negotiation and persuasion skills with the ability to use discretion and judgement.

Demonstrated ability to develop, manage and maintain business plans and associated budgetary and financial management requirements

Proven experience effectively managing issues within a highly political and complex environment Additionally, the Manager Programs and Inclusion will require: Extensive knowledge of issues and trends in social policy development and planning – including, the application of analytical and conceptual skills to project management, strategic planning, communication and stakeholder management.

Demonstrated experience as an effective leader and advocate on behalf of Aboriginal people or community.

Demonstrated commitment to reconciliation with Aboriginal people to redress their serious social and economic disadvantage.

Demonstrated commitment to recognition, protection and respect for Aboriginal sacred sites and special places.

Working knowledge and demonstrated application of EEO and diversity principles.

Postgraduate qualifications in a relevant field or the equivalent, including advanced knowledge of principles, theory and practice relating to community development and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. By joining us, you will become part of a remarkable team who work in a constructive and inclusive culture to shape the future of this city. Together, we champion difference, celebrate achievement and recognise positive impact.



To view the physical requirements of this position, please see below under Position Information.



It is a mandatory requirement of the City Of Melbourne for all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19



How to apply…

As part of the online application form you are required to: attach your resume

attach a separate cover letter (no more than one page)

respond to the selection criteria, in a separate document (no more than two pages), as listed above under ‘ What you will bring …’

Please address your covering letter to Jason Eades, Director Aboriginal Melbourne.

Applications will be accepted up until 11:45pm 10 May 2022.

For those interested in working with us, the City of Melbourne offers a great range of benefits. If you have any questions, or for more information, please contact careers@melbourne.vic.gov.au

City of Melbourne conducts a safety screening process for all employees including a Police and Working with Children Check. For information about the broader collection and use of personal information by the City of Melbourne, please refer to our Privacy Policy

City of Melbourne recognises the value of the diversity and strength of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures to the heritage of all Australians and encourages Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to apply. If you have any questions, please contact careers@melbourne.vic.gov.au